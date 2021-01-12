ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ (ASLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of ASLN opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.49.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.
