ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ (ASLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ASLN opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $64.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

