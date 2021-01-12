Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

TMTNF stock opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $74.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

