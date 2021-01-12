JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of JCDXF opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

