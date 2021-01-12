Brokerages Set Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) PT at $9.75

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Asure Software by 10,851.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 494,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 490,383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth $53,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Asure Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth $632,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.22 on Friday. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

