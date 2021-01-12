The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.52 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. Fundamental Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$74.94.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$74.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$71.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.34. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$76.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

