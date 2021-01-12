Brokerages Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target at $18.80

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 53.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 46,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

