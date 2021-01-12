The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTB. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTB opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.00. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $36.88.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

