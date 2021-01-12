Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -174.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $55.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,555,130 shares of company stock valued at $63,702,829 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

