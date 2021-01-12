Impinj Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 859 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,381% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,734 shares of company stock worth $843,672. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Impinj by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,406 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Impinj by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Impinj by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Impinj by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. ValuEngine cut shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

