Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (CMCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on January 29th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L)’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CMCL stock opened at GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,220.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,382.03. The stock has a market cap of £150.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 582 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82).

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL.L) Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

