Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE VTA opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

In other Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 602,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $5,629,373.20. Insiders have purchased 856,791 shares of company stock worth $8,256,507 in the last ninety days.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

