Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 29th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

VVR stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

