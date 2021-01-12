Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 29th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
VVR stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
