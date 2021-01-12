Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0135 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NML opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

