Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Shares of FTNT opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $153.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 78,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

