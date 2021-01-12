Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AZUL. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NYSE AZUL opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Azul by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

