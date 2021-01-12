Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $137.50 on Tuesday. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $139.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,115 shares of company stock worth $7,291,639 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 129.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Proofpoint by 40.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

