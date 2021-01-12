Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to $22.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $14.19 on Monday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,419,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cameco by 15.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 243,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

