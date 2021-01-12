Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lenovo Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lenovo Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $19.18 on Monday. Lenovo Group has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.