Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of PAAS opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 214.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, III Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 66,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.