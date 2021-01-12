Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $266.11 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $319.34. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.12.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 116,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,632,000 after buying an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wix.com by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.