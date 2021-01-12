Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.28. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

