Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Grows By 2,275.0%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 2,275.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE CMU opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMU. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.