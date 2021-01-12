Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Rises By 1,971.1%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a growth of 1,971.1% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OMRON stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,095 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of OMRON worth $107,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

OMRNY opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. OMRON has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23.

Several research firms have commented on OMRNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OMRON in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

