Pivotal Research Raises Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target to $11.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.17 million, a P/E ratio of 971.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. Tilly’s has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $10.49.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 75.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 355,648 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 71.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tilly’s by 716.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 112,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

