Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHLX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 46.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. 28.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHLX opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.