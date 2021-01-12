MovieBloc (MBL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.74 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.45 or 0.04198516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00340040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,444,905,331 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

