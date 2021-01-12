TerraUSD Market Cap Hits $195.11 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $195.11 million and $27.77 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006086 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005871 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 762.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003035 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000179 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 87% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001670 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 193,842,395 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

