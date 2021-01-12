PAX Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $97.30 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $97.30 million and $10.49 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,864.22 or 0.05237375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.45 or 0.04198516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00340040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 52,194 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PAXGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.