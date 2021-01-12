Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 3,070.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLV. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

GLV opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.