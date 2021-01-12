Huntington National Bank Sells 1,711 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.78.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

