Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 156.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 148.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.