Huntington National Bank Has $13.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $207.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $209.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average is $176.61.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

