Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $12.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
