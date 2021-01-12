City Holding (CHCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on January 29th

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the bank on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

City has increased its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect City to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

City stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $82.71.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CHCO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

