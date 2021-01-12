AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

AbbVie has raised its dividend payment by 84.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $109.56. The company has a market cap of $192.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

