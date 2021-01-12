Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the healthcare product maker on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend by 35.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

