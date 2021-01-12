Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

NYSE ACA opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Gabelli downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. G.Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

