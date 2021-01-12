Quaker Chemical Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

KWR stock opened at $267.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $276.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 744.24 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.70.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

