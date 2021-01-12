Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of PGZ opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
