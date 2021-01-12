Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Raised to Neutral at Mizuho

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

