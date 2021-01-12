HOQU (HQX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.69 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $306,003.46 and $1.69 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00039985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,491.41 or 0.04185773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.28 or 0.00340374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

