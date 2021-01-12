SHIELD (XSH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $27.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $182,216.40 and approximately $27.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,630.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.53 or 0.03108369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00397091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $483.36 or 0.01356601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.76 or 0.00538187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.00457493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00277345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020781 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

