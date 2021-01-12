Asura Coin (ASA) Achieves Market Cap of $76,857.31

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded up 67.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Asura Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Asura Coin has a total market cap of $76,857.31 and $246.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Asura Coin has traded up 77.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00109896 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00251810 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00060925 BTC.

Asura Coin Token Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin . Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io . The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin . Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin

Buying and Selling Asura Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

