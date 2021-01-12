Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Achieves $332,449.18

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $332,449.18 and approximately $65.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 103.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

