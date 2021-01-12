BP (NYSE:BP) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

BP stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in BP by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

