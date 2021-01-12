Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 11.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

