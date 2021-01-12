KeyCorp Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $138.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.38.

DTE opened at $117.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.83. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

