JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.54 Per Share (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.23. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $420.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $140.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,002,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 902,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after purchasing an additional 901,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $86,673,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

