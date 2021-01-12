Zoetis Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $6.12 Per Share (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will earn $6.12 per share for the year.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

ZTS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.01 and a 200-day moving average of $157.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,296,000 after acquiring an additional 341,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

