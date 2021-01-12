Barrick Gold Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

